Kilkenny to share €500m boost for five regional cities

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), part of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), has announced plans for investment programmes in each of Ireland’s five regional cities, including Kilkenny.
The new initiative will be a cornerstone of ISIF’s new investment strategy and will result in major investment being targeted to each city in the form of new places to work, places to live and enabling investments resulting in regeneration of our regional city centres.
ISIF will target investments at emerging and scaling businesses in the regional cities and other opportunities to support sustainable growth. While ISIF’s statutory mandate to invest for a commercial return in investments that support economic activity and investment in Ireland remains unchanged, the focus of the new strategy will be on long-term transformational investments addressing key strategic challenges. These include climate action, housing and enabling infrastructure, scaling indigenous businesses, and food and agriculture.
ISIF Director Nick Ashmore said: “Our new strategy shows just how flexible and adaptable ISIF can be in targeting its resources in the most effective manner possible to support economic activity and employment.
“We are planning a material step-up in our regional investments with a new initiative to unlock the economic potential of our five regional cities by backing transformational projects in each. This programme will generate economic benefits, supporting employment and making Ireland a more sustainable, competitive and attractive place both for the people who live here and the employers who can create jobs for them.
