Kilkenny TD welcomes new agri-environmental scheme for farm families

Deputy John McGuinness
Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny, John McGuinness has welcomed the new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) which will deliver significant long-term environmental improvement through a payment package to farmers.
Deputy McGuinness commented, “I’m delighted to see this new package for farmers which will allow them to receive qualitative payments depending on assessments of environmental improvements on their farmland.
“ACRES will address biodiversity decline while delivering important income supports for up to 50,000 farm families through what is the largest amount of money ever committed by a Government to a single agri-environmental scheme.”
The Kilkenny TD added: “Under the scheme farm families will be supported to directly deliver positive results in terms of climate, biodiversity and water quality.
“Farmers are committed to their role in protecting biodiversity and it’s important they are rewarded for their commitment to the environment.”
Mark Power in action during last year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Glanbia 300 cyclists pictured before they left Ballyragget for Wexford for the 300km fundraising cycle.. Picture: Patrick Browne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.