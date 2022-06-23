Funding of €3,000 for Kilkenny for National Play Day

Sensory toys and outdoor play equipment are to be given to Ukrainian children living in Kilkenny under National Play Day 2022 funding.

Kilkenny County Council Community Department, Carlow and Kilkenny CYPSC and the Department of Health Disability Services will support Kilkenny Civil Defence Volunteers to distribute the toys, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan says.

As part of the €3,000 investment, outdoor play equipment will also be distributed to Ukrainian children and teenagers at the Ukrainian Housing Centre, John of God Convent. Toys include an outdoor playhouse, outdoor blackboards/easels, skipping ropes, tennis and soccer equipment.

“This funding is being made available through Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman and the €3,000 Kilkenny donation is part of a €93,000 fund approved to support National Play Day 2022," said Deputy Phelan.

“This year National Play Day can take place on any day or a combination of days between July 2-9 (inclusive). The aim of National Play Day is to promote play opportunities for children and young people all across the country, with this year’s theme being ‘All Play Together’."

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth received applications from 31 local authorities for this funding. All applicants qualified for the maximum amount of funding available - €3,000 per local authority.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister O’ Gorman said: “Play is vital to supporting children’s development, learning and wellbeing. It encourages a sense of adventure and discovery, helping young minds to better understand the world around them through fun and creative ways. This National Play Day is an opportunity for Local Authorities to invite children, and their families, to come together in their communities and take part in a range of fun and exciting activities that everyone can enjoy.”