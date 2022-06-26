Editorial: Too many tragedies in Kilkenny - stay safe on roads this summer

Sadly, this week’s Kilkenny People features appeals by gardaí for information or witnesses to two different collisions on Kilkenny roads in which people recently lost their lives.

As our front page from 50 years ago this week shows, the horror of accidents and road deaths has cast a long shadow over the years in this part of the world.

Some things never change — and while the road network and infrastructure have improved, and vehicle standards have come on in leaps and bounds, unfortunately we still see calamities occur with shocking regularity.

This year has already seen too much carnage, with dozens of lives lost around the country, including here in Kilkenny. Nationally, 82 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year— and increase of more than 30 on the same period in 2021. That is 82 people too many.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable, and all too often they make up a disproportionate number of fatalities.

Now in the summer months, with the good weather, there is already an increase in these types of road users. There is also likely an increase in heavy machinery, including agricultural vehicles and trailers. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) recently appealed to all motorists to take extra care as the number of tractors, trailers and other farm machinery using the roads increases with silage season now under way.

We back the appeal for all road users to exercise caution and to be safe and respectful to everyone using the roads.

Have your say

The Abbey Quarter draft conservation plan will go out to public consultation next Monday (June 27) for four weeks.

This historic space in the heart of the city is home to some of our finest heritage monuments so make sure to read the draft plan and make your views heard.