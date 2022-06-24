Gardaí investigate videos of youth appearing to hit younger students in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Garda Station
Gardaí are investigating a number of videos circulating online in recent days, which appear to show a young man slapping and harrassing younger teens in Kilkenny.
The videos appeared on TikTok and have been recirculated on other social media.
A complaint was made to the garda station, and gardaí have confirmed investigations are ongoing.
Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule in action during the Round Two victory over Limerick in UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Billy Culleton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.