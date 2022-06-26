Search

26 Jun 2022

'Government failing vulnerable children in care' - Kilkenny TD

'Government failing vulnerable children in care' - Kilkenny TD

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

26 Jun 2022 12:54 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has raised concerns around the number of vulnerable children who have not been assigned a social worker. 

A parliamentary question response received by Deputy Funchion has disclosed that 4,494 children were without an assigned social worker.

Of this number, eight percent (361) were categorised as high priority.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD stated that the figures 'show that Tusla does not have enough social workers nor does the system seem capable of keeping up with demand'. 

BREAKING: Kilkenny one-way system retained - with major revisions

'There is no perfect system' - Mayor

"To discover that there are 361 extremely vulnerable children without a social worker is completely unacceptable," she said.

"Equally worrying is the length of time children are waiting for someone to be assigned."

Funchion argued that children in care are being let down and stated that more must be done to ensure that not one child is allowed to fall between the cracks.

Construction on ‘new’ St Columba’s in Thomastown to begin by the end of this year - HSE

“I am calling on the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman to seriously address social workers staffing levels and match it with increased funding in Budget 2023," she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Kilkenny

Stan Lalor, Director of Knowledge Transfer Teagasc; Marianne Mulhall, Teagasc Advisor; Clifford and Eileen Balding host farmers and Frank O’Mara, Teagasc Director

Home

Teagasc's Kilkenny Review is published

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media