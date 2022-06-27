Kilkenny Fire Service lends a helping hand to Ukrainian counterparts

Kilkenny Fire Service will transport donated fire vehicles and equipment this week to provide vital support to the Ukrainian firefighters who are battling the most horrendous conditions imaginable on a daily basis.

Over 100 fire stations and over 250 fire appliances have been destroyed in the Ukraine, and tragically many firefighters have lost their lives as they battle to do their job in their local community.

"We have been in contact with the State Emergency Services in the Ukraine regarding their immediate requirements and Fire Services across the South East of Ireland have donated firefighting equipment such as generators and lighting, hydraulic rescue gear, pneumatic lifting equipment and sets of firefighting PPE," says John Collins, Chief Fire Officer with Kilkenny County Council.

“The three jeeps will be accompanied by a fire engine from the firefighters from Kerry Fire Service. The convoy of vehicles will be driven by firefighters from Kilkenny Fire Service who have volunteered their time to assist in this humanitarian crisis. Stena Line have very graciously provided the ferry crossing for the vehicles free of charge and we will be leaving Ireland on the June 28 and arriving in Poland on June 30 to hand over the vehicles and equipment to our colleagues from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service."

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick says the donation and transportation of the vehicles and equipment is supported by Kilkenny County Council and has been organised through Safe Harbour for Ukraine https://safeharbourforukraine.org.

"Every day we continue to see the horrors unfold in the Ukraine and can only imagine how hard it must be for Ukrainian firefighters as they continue to put their lives at risk with very limited resources," he said.

"Kilkenny County Council are delighted to support this initiative and any help the people of Ireland can provide will be kindly received."