Search

27 Jun 2022

Driving ban handed down at Kilkenny court for speeding at 198 kph

Driving ban handed down at Kilkenny court for speeding at 198 kph

Reporter:

Mary Cody

27 Jun 2022 7:01 PM

A three-month driving ban and a fine of €1,000 were imposed on a defendant at Kilkenny District Court who admitted careless driving.
Emanuel Drezdiu, 15 Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 admitted the offence which took place at Knocktopher on the M9 on October 8, 2021.

On the date in question gardaí were operating a speedcheck on the M9 when the defendant, who was driving a BMW, was detected driving at a speed of 198 kilometres per hour when the speed limit was 120 kilometres per hour.

The court heard that the excuse the defendant gave to gardaí was that he was dropping a youth to Waterford and had to be back at his accommodation in Dublin by a specified time and was rushing. The defendant co-operated fully with gardaí.

Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client accepted that his that it was ‘a highly excessive speed’ and that he was putting himself and other road users at risk.

Mr Hogan said that his client, a Romanian national, who is the father of three young children, was working as a delivery driver and the loss of his licence would mean that he would not be able to work. Mr Hogan said that his client has since moved into alternative accommodation which closes at 11pm.

Judge Alec Gabbett convicted the defendant of careless driving and fined him €1,100 and imposed a three-month disqualification order.

“I would suggest that he gets rid of the BMW and gets a bike instead,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media