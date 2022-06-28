McGuinness welcomes approval of emergency works at Kilkenny school

Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny, John McGuinness has welcomed approval of emergency works at Clontubrid Mixed National School in Kilkenny.
Deputy McGuinness commented, “I have received confirmation from the Department of Education that approval has been granted for emergency CAT3 Mechanical and Electrical Works at Clontubrid Mixed National School.
“I’d like to thank the Department for progressing and ultimately approving these important works for the school. I’m sure it will be greeted with satisfaction by the hard-working school community there.”
