Kilkenny marks the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochana

There was a great sense of pride at Kilkenny Castle last Friday when gardaí, public representatives and invited guests took part in a very special event to mark the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochana.

Following a march out of the gates of Kilkenny Castle the parading gardaí were addressed by Superintendent Derek Hughes who marked the one hundred year anniversary of An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny by reading an account of the arrival of the first civic Guards to the city on September 30, 1922.

Superintendent Hughes then paid tribute to the women and men currently serving in An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny who “work hard every day for the people of Kilkenny in furtherance of the Garda Mission of Keeping People Safe.”

Superintendent Hughes added that An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny is very fortunate to enjoy the full support of the people of Kilkenny and this has always been the case.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council also spoke at the event and told all the members present that their service is appreciated.

“An Garda Síochána has come through many changes over the last century, from the tumultuous years of the Civil War to an Organisation which requires dedicated units such as drugs, organised crime, roads policing, domestic and sexual abuse and public order.

“The Organisation continues to grow and strengthen in order to adapt to an ever-changing society. Today sees the highest number of Garda personnel working with An Garda Síochána than ever before,” he said.

The Cathaoirleach also thanked all the men and women who have served in An Garda Síochána over the past 100 years.

“ I feel it is appropriate to also remember the members that have lost their lives in the line of service. We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude for the huge sacrifice they have made for us.”

“I thank all members of An Garda Síochána who have served in Kilkenny over the years for your service. I congratulate all those who are receiving an Excellence in Policing Award and I wish An Garda Síochána continued success. I hope all you who serve as members will look back on your careers having been proud to have served and know that your service has been appreciated.”

The Roll of Honour was then read out as a mark of respect to the twenty one Garda personnel who died while in the service of the State. Following which a minutes’ silence was held.

Following the ceremony Garda personnel, their families and invited guests gathered in the Parade Tower for the presentation of one hundred Excellent Policing Awards.