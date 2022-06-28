Community service order handed down at Kilkenny Court for drugs offences

A defendant who pleaded guilty to having cocaine in his possession for personal use and for sale and supply to others was given a community service order at Kilkenny District Court.
Anthony McEvoy, 3 Rockfield, Gowran pleaded guilty to having drugs in his possession for personal use and for sale and supply to others at Canal Walk, Kilkenny on November 1, 2019.
The court heard that on the date in question gardaí observed a male acting suspiciously at St Mary’s Lane in Kilkenny City. The male took flight and was pursued by gardaí and apprehended at Canal Walk.
A search took place and €770 worth of cocaine was recovered.
The defendant has two previous convictions for possession of drugs. A probation report stated that the defendant is at the lower end of the moderate range of re-offending.
Judge Alec Gabbett imposed a community service order of sixty hours in lieu of three months in prison.
