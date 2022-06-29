Search

29 Jun 2022

Kilkenny's Malcolm Noonan criticises comments made on wildlife crime

WILDLIFE

A male white-tailed bumblebee. Picture: paula farrell

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

29 Jun 2022 11:13 AM

Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan has criticised what he describes as 'inaccurate statements' made relating to wildlife crime.

“I’d like to respond to some inaccurate statements made today in the media on the issue of wildlife crime. My prioritisation of wildlife crime and my commitment to properly resourcing it remain as strong as ever; if anything they have gotten stronger," said the Minister of State yesterday.

NPWS’s organisational structure is changing following the review, and this includes the names of divisions and sections. For instance, ‘Science and Biodiversity Unit’ is becoming the ‘Scientific Advice and Research Directorate’, one of five Directorates in total, while the ‘Wildlife Crime Unit’ has become ‘Wildlife Crime Operations’ within a larger Directorate.

"As before, Wildlife Crime Operations involves central coordination and regional implementation, the latter through the 84 Conservation Rangers all across the country, who enforce the Wildlife Act and Birds and Habitats Regulations, gather books of evidence and bring prosecutions. Their number will soon be increased further to 120, a doubling of the number of Rangers since I took office 2020," said Mr Noonan.

"Wildlife Rangers are supported in this work by District Conservation Officers and specialist ecologists are, as required, drawn from teams across the NPWS as the investigation task requires. Rangers report through the Regional Management and Divisional structures of the NPWS and, as in any organisation, there is a central co-ordination function.

"Staffing resources for central coordination are also being increased at the moment, as per the recommendations in the €55m-funded Strategic Action Plan for the Renewal of the NPWS. Its primary functions include providing advice, guidance, data management and training, engaging with An Garda Síochána, and coordinating more broadly across the entire organisation.

"This approach and the increased resourcing are already reaping dividends, with 21 prosecutions successfully closed in 2021, 17 more successfully closed to date in 2022, and 47 currently being progressed.

The Kilkenny TD said it was irresponsible for any public representative to misrepresent the numbers of civil servants engaged in law enforcement.

"Aside from betraying a lack of understanding of how NPWS operates and the organisational dynamics that go into managing wildlife crime investigations, such comments may inadvertently encourage bad actors to take illegal actions under the false belief that they won’t get caught," he said.

"The truth is that NPWS has never been more focused – or indeed more effective – on wildlife crime. I’d like to remind everyone that NPWS has more rangers than ever, that we’re bringing more prosecutions than ever, and that recent judgements have included substantial fines in the thousands of euro and driving bans.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media