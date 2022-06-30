Castlecomer Discovery Park launches its summer camps for 2022

Castlecomer Discovery Park are running a ‘Discovery Camp’ for boys and girls aged 8-12 years old this August.

The camp will be running for four days, from August 8 to 11, 10am-2pm each day. Spaces are limited and must be booked online. Price is €100 per child.

This summer’s Discovery Camp will be a mix of outdoor wildlife-based activities and adventure activities.

“Nature is going to be a strong theme for this camp, and we want to encourage our campers to take full advantage of our wonderful grounds and range of habitats. We’ll be explorers and scientists for the week, hiking, tracking, and discovering what kinds of animals and plants live in the waters and woods of the park," said Cian Gill, Education & Public Engagement Manager, Castlecomer Discovery Park.

There’ll also be an action element to the week, as kids will take to the lake for boating, shoot arrows at the archery range, and hit the high ropes at the Tree Top Adventure Walk.

This camp is ideal for kids who love being outside, want to make new friends, learn new skills, and experience being part of a team. There is so much to explore at the park, everything they’ll need to make an unforgettable summer!

For further information, contact Castlecomer Discovery Park at 056 4440707 or see our website at www.discoverypark.ie. Click ‘book now’ and choose August 8 on our calendar to book onto our Discovery Camp.