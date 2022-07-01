Worst June on record for overcrowding at St Luke's in Kilkenny

The latest figures reveal that St Luke's Hospital had the worst June on record for overcrowding with 478 patients waiting on trolleys.

This is an increase of 28 patients compared to last June.

Nationally just under 10,000 patients went without a bed in Irish hospitals during the month of June according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives TrolleyWatch.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“It has been a June like we have never seen in Irish hospitals with out-of-control hospital overcrowding coupled with rising COVID hospitalisations. In 16 years of counting trolleys, we've never seen June figures higher than the preceding January.

“Nurses are constantly raising the dangers associated with overcrowding in their workplaces, however the figures for the month of June are out of control and a stark warning of what is to come for the autumn and winter period, considering none of the mitigation measures necessary are being implemented.”

“This level of overcrowding warrants senior HSE and government attention, it is not ok and it is not safe.”