02 Jul 2022

Kilkenny man jailed for city charity shop assault

Kilkenny court

Kilkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

02 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Assaulting a woman in a Kilkenny charity shop has resulted in a jail sentence for a local man.
Wayne McGrory, Good Shepherd Hostel, Church Lane, Kilkenny, was convicted of assaulting a female worker at the St Vincent de Paul shop at Butts Green, on March 7 last.
He was also convicted of a public order offence.


Mr McGrory was highly intoxicated when he went into the shop. He started arguing with a female and knocking items off shelves.
The female manager of the shop was worried Mr McGrory was a danger to himself or others. He left the shop but tried to return.
The manager tried to prevent him re entering and the defendant pulled her ponytail.
She was not injured but was frightened and upset.

The public order offence took place on December 2, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hostel.
Gardaí met Mr McGrory who was highly intoxicated to such an extent he was a danger to himself and others. A fixed charge penalty was not paid.


There were 226 previous convictions recorded against Mr McGrory.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client’s previous convictions were all drink or drugs related.
He has little recollection of what happened on this day.
Mr McGrory had asked Mr Hogan to apologise on his behalf in court.
He absolutely shouldn’t have behaved that way, the solicitor acknowledged.
He did go outside and was sitting outside when the gardaí arrived.
Mr Hogan said his client is trying to make improvements in his life.


Judge Geraldine Carthy said the assault was a very serious matter which took place at a charity shop that is utilised quite often by members of society.
She had no doubt the incident was quite frightening for the shop manager.
Mr McGrory was sentenced to three months imprisonment for assault. Being intoxicated in public was taken into consideration.
Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal, on conditions including that Mr McGrory not attend at the St Vincent de Paul shop, observe a curfew from 10pm to 7am and be of good behaviour.

