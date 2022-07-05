Celebrating 100 years of Danesfort GAA at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre

In the shadow of Burnchurch Castle, Kilkenny, is Woodcock’s barn.

Part of a busy working farm, it has many uses, but for now it’s full of musicians and performers and it’s buzzing. Lit by candles, it’s recently become one of the rehearsal spaces for an upcoming celebration of the history of the Danesfort GAA Club.

This community has come together to commemorate 100 years of the club and parish and to reflect on the rich local history with song, stories and craic and this will culminate in a special concert in nearby Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on July 15.

Over a century ago, when the club was formed, in the post civil war period, the GAA provided an opportunity for people to come together again with a common sporting purpose and, in more recent times, was one of the first places were people could gather safely in the slow return to normality in the recent times of Covid.

The idea of a celebration was discussed in the clubhouse, outside the parish church and on walks around. While there will be a very special musical guest on the night of the concert, this is, first and foremost, for and about the parish, its stories of friends and neighbours.

Musical instruments have been dusted off and chances taken, and the Danesfort Centenary Orchestra has taken shape. Children and adults, from 8 to 80, are practising, learning new instruments. The proceeds of the concert will be ploughed back in to a musical instrument library, supporting one of the cultural aims of the local club.



Almost 100 musicians will take to the stage, as will poets, comedians and storytellers. There are farmers, teachers, gardaí, doctors, students, hurlers and camogie players rehearsing, all signed up to a variety of singing and musical combinations under the watchful eye and ear of music director Dr. Seathrún Ó’Casaide.

Well known theatrical producer Don O’Connor has written and will direct a number of dramatic pieces that will show the legacy of the parish from ancient times to the present day.

Local musician Jack McHugh has written an anthem in honour of Danesfort. Jack is a well known and respected songwriter and has performed on many occasions in Kilkenny, appearing frequently at the Open Mic nights at Ryan’s, of Friary Street. The anthem is being produced by neighbour Éanna Ó’Casaide, himself a Danesfort hurler and member of the family musical group Burnchurch and the Gaeltacht Kilkenny group, and the song will receive its premiere on July 15.

Also appearing on the night will be internationally renowned singer Sibéal Ní Chasaide, who will perform both solo and with the community. She’s a regular visitor to Danesfort and is really looking forward to performing again at Ballykeeffe.

On Friday, July 15 at 8.30pm the night air around Ballykeefe Amphitheatre will be filled with the gripping story of 100 years of Danesfort GAA club told through music, song, dance, comedy and imagery which captivates the mind, heart and soul.

Tickets are priced at €15 for adults and €10 for children. There is a full bar and shop available on the night. All are welcome to join us for the pre-show barbecue from 7pm to 8pm.

For more information on the centenary celebrations see www.danesfortgaa.ie