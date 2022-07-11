Share your ‘Home Truths’ about Kilkenny

FRS Recruitment is calling on people in Kilkenny to share their ‘Home Truths’ about the county for a new campaign aimed at the Irish abroad who might be considering moving home.



Whether it’s where does the best coffee in Callan, what the traffic is like in Kilkenny City during rush hour, where’s good to go for a walk in Urlingford or how easy is it to secure accommodation in Thomastown, they are aiming to provide insights you simply can’t find without local knowledge.



The ‘Home Truths’ will be shared online through FRS Recruitment’s social channels, and some will also feature within new videos which will be broadcast during GAA matches to members of the Irish abroad, as part of FRS Recruitment’s partnership with GAAGO.

To take part all people need to do is submit an insight/home truth about their local area at www.frshometruths.com.



Over the course of their partnership with the GAAGO, FRS Recruitment has consistently promoted the idea of returning home to live to the Irish abroad. They have been highlighting the fantastic opportunities available in this country to those who might be considering making a move.

FRS Recruitment is also behind the ‘free flights home’ initiative, whereby they will pay for the flight home of any candidate living abroad who they place in a new role.



Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said: “Over the last few years, what we’ve noticed is that when people are considering moving home to Kilkenny or another part of the country, what they are invariably looking for is information that you can’t simply find on Google.

“They want to understand what it’s really like to live in Kilkenny or Callan and many of their queries come down to the type of practical insight that only locals can share.”