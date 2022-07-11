House ransacked in South Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in the Ballykeoghan area of Kilmacow in South Kilkenny on Saturday.
The house was entered between 2.30pm and 10.30pm.
The house was ransacked.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them in Bennettsbridge.
