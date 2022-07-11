Search

11 Jul 2022

Keep Her Lit Festival celebrates trad and folk-filled lineup in Inistioge

Lisa O'Neill who is performing at the festival

Reporter:

Mary Cody

11 Jul 2022 6:53 PM

Traditional musicians from all corners of Ireland will descend on the stunning village of Inistioge for the inaugural Keep Her Lit Festival on August 13 and 14.
Keep Her Lit organisers Jadzia, Liadain and Kasia Kaminska are delighted to bring a new vibrant music-filled weekend to Inistioge and surrounding areas. The festival programme centres around traditional music sessions and intimate concerts.
“At the heart of the festival is an ethos of celebration, commemoration and community.” Kasia Kaminska, festival organiser.
The Keep Her Lit Festival is dedicated to the memory of local heroes of Irish music and culture - musician Dave Donohoe and publican Johnny O’Donnell.
The two-day festival proudly hosts two all-female folk headline concerts including: Cavan born, Dublin based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lisa O’Neill and sixth generation fiddler and bilingual singer Clare Sands will perform in the intimate surroundings of St Mary’s Church of Ireland chapel on Saturday, August 13.
The enchanting singer-songwriter Brigid Mae Power and stunning folk artist Niamh Regan will headline a very special performance in the atmospheric setting of Cois Abhainn Community Centre on Sunday, August 14.
On Sunday afternoon, Frankie Lane will host a free concert featuring musicians and friends in the Millenium Garden in association with Counter Attack - a campaign to raise awareness of cardiac disease and heart attacks.
The weekend will also be filled with music workshops and commemorative forest walks, a food and craft market and more - all in all a truly community orientated festival set in the beautiful and unique surrounds of Inistioge village.
Tickets for Keep Her Lit headline concerts go on sale this Wednesday (July 13) at 10am.
For more information, tickets and a full programme of events and concerts please visit keepherlitfestival.ie

