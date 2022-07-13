Kilkenny hurling fans can have Fun - and win All-Ireland final tickets!

Kilkenny fans can show their support for the Cats - it could deliver match tickets!
While the scramble for All-Ireland tickets kicks up a gear, Kilkenny hurling fans could nab some precious passes for Sunday's game - and get some in exercise in at the same time!
In a new initiative, the Kilkenny County Board has launched their Fun4KK22 fundraiser. A virtual crawl, walk, run, cycle or swim, the event encourages families to get involved.
People can show their support for the Kilkenny team, who will face Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland final, by donning the black and amber and getting out for some exercise.
Energetic fans can take some photos of their efforts and send them to fun4kk22@gmail.com. Entry to the draw is €20 and features a number of prizes, from stand and terrace tickets for the Croke Park showdown, as well as family tours of Nowlan Park and a puckaround with a special mystery guest.
An official Kilkenny GAA fundraiser, the draw will be made on Friday at 10am so don't delay - get the county colours on and show your support!
The GAA have announced that full end to end testing of their Hawk-Eye system will take place this week
Kilkenny's Paul Murphy in action during the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final against London last Friday night. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Emeralds joint captains Francis Clohesy and Anthony Farrell receive the Junior C cup from Pat Dunphy and Paul Kavanagh. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.