13 Jul 2022

Kilkenny hurling fans can have Fun - and win All-Ireland final tickets!

Kilkenny Sport

Kilkenny fans can show their support for the Cats - it could deliver match tickets!

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

13 Jul 2022 12:27 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

While the scramble for All-Ireland tickets kicks up a gear, Kilkenny hurling fans could nab some precious passes for Sunday's game - and get some in exercise in at the same time!

In a new initiative, the Kilkenny County Board has launched their Fun4KK22 fundraiser. A virtual crawl, walk, run, cycle or swim, the event encourages families to get involved.

People can show their support for the Kilkenny team, who will face Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland final, by donning the black and amber and getting out for some exercise.

Energetic fans can take some photos of their efforts and send them to fun4kk22@gmail.com. Entry to the draw is €20 and features a number of prizes, from stand and terrace tickets for the Croke Park showdown, as well as family tours of Nowlan Park and a puckaround with a special mystery guest.

An official Kilkenny GAA fundraiser, the draw will be made on Friday at 10am so don't delay - get the county colours on and show your support!

