Tá or Níl? Kilkenny fans wait as GAA announces testing of Hawk-Eye system ahead of All-Ireland final

The GAA have announced that full end to end testing of their Hawk-Eye system will take place this week
The GAA'S Hawk-Eye technology could be pulled for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Limerick.
With the big game just days away, the GAA can confirm that a full report into the issues relating to problems with the score detection technology in use in Croke Park last weekend has been received from Hawk-Eye.
A combination of unrelated issues, including minor hardware failures, led to an erroneous finding for a score towards the end of the first half of the first GAA Football semi-final between Galway and Derry, which was promptly queried by match officials who subsequently took the decision to award the score.
Full end to end testing of the system will take place this week, after which a final decision will be made as to the deployment of the system for Sunday’s hurling final.
Hawk-Eye have also confirmed that there were no historical issues with the system and that the problems experienced relate to last Saturday only and specifically to the Hill 16 end goal for that specific moment in time.
The GAA is to undertake a full review of its own protocols relating to when and how the system should be stood down if similar challenges are to arise in the future.
The GAA have announced that full end to end testing of their Hawk-Eye system will take place this week
Kilkenny's Paul Murphy in action during the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final against London last Friday night. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Emeralds joint captains Francis Clohesy and Anthony Farrell receive the Junior C cup from Pat Dunphy and Paul Kavanagh. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.