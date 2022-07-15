Search

15 Jul 2022

Medieval cities of Brussels and Kilkenny share streets of Kilkenny Blue Limestone

Kilkenny limestones paves the streets of Brussels as symbol of both cities' shared heritage

Kilkenny Limestone in Belgium

Kilkenny Limestone paving the streets of Brussels

Reporter:

Roche RoseMary

15 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

On July 21, Belgium and friends of Belgium will enjoy their national day or Independence Day which celebrates the investiture of the country’s first monarch, King Leopold I and the separation of Belgium from the Netherlands.

Ireland traditionally has many links to the state and the bonds of friendship between Ireland and Belgium are deep and enduring. 

Senator Joe O'Reilly recently highlighted an unusual link that binds the two nations and particularly Brussels and Kilkenny together. The Fine Gael spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade in the Seanad outlined:

"Our enduring friendship is grounded in historic connections from the era of the saints, including Dymphna, Bridget and Faolán, and scholars at the Irish college in Leuven, our shared values, including around the table at the EU and UN, and our creative artists and enterprises.....

"Many thousands of Irish people have chosen to study, live, work and retire in beautiful Belgium, where they have found a warm welcome and, more recently, Kilkenny limestone in much of the paving of the city streets beneath their feet. If they have not found gold, they have found Kilkenny limestone."

Many streets in central Brussels are indeed paved with Kilkenny limestone since 2019 when a major urban renewal project saw local company Kilkenny Limestone send over 400 lorry loads of  our native limestone to Brussels. That both Brussels and Kilkenny share a medieval history and architectural heritage makes this bond seem even more appropriate. In total, Kilkenny Limestone shipped over 13,000m² of traditional Irish Blue Limestone which is just over the equivalent size of Croke Park pitch (145 x 88m).  

So if you visit Brussels and find yourself walking across its public spaces this summer, remember that there are 35-thousand square metres of Kilkenny Limestone slabs and 4 kilometres of kerbing, adorning the centre of Brussels that have Kilkenny DNA all over them. 

From the citizens of Kilkenny to the citizens of Brussels: "Happy Independence Day."

You have our limestone and we have your Leonidas chocolates.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media