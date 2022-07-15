Kilkenny interests support unusual commemoration as James Hoban societies team up

Shown in the group photograph on arrival are (front, left to right) Joseph Condon, Michele Condon, Judge Irvin G. Condon (President, JHS US), Laurie Grace (Chairman JHS Ireland), Alan Ruane
A significant event took place at Leinster House this past week week as the James Hoban Societies of the US and Ireland came together to present a preview portfolio of the House with Three Lives visualisations they have sponsored to Dáil Éireann Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail and Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly.
The societies, headed by Judge Irvin Condon and local solicitor Laurie Grace respectively, promote the life and work of Desart-born James Hoban, architect and builder of The White House, whose design is widely accepted as having been influenced by that of the Dublin building.
The visualisations illustrate the three phases Leinster House's existence - as private residence (1745-1815), headquarters of the Royal Dublin Society (1815-1922), and seat of national parliament (1922-).
They will form part of a Decade of Centenaries exhibit at the Irish Architectural Archive in September, to be followed by a commemorative conference at the same venue in October, also sponsored by the James Hoban Societies.
Kilkenny’s Jim Tracey (left), Pat Henderson and Fan Larkin (right), in action against Frankie Nolan (Limerick) during the 1974 All-Ireland senior hurling final at Croke Park Pictures: Connolly Collect
New President of Kilkenny Rotary Ella Dunphy accepts the chain of office from outgoing President Stephen Costello
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.