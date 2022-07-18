Advice for Kilkenny and Carlow to conserve water

Irish Water is reminding the public in Kilkenny and Carlow to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the spell of warm weather.

Since March, Irish Water has been carefully monitoring all raw water sources in both counties, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants.

Speaking about the developing situation, Irish Water’s James O’Toole said,

“We are appealing to the public in Carlow and Kilkenny to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently. As the busy summer holiday period kicks in, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering the garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of both counties can function to their optimal.

“Our main areas of concern around the county currently would be;

Carlow central regional, Myshall, Fenagh, Ballon, Kildavin, Clonegal and surrounding areas and in Kilkenny, Bennettsbridge

Clogh Castlecomer, Gowran, Goresbridge & Paulstown and Galmoy.

Water is such a precious natural resource, and we are working hard along with our colleagues in each of the Local Authorities to ensure the people in in Carlow and Kilkenny have a safe and reliable water supply.”

There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie however, the most effective tips would be to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; minimise the use of paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential currently when hand washing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part."

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the service on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Conservation Calculator

In May, Irish Water launched the online Conservation Calculator. Research commissioned by Irish Water showed that over half of Irish households (53%) admitted to wasting water, even though some eight in ten (78%) know it is important to take steps to conserve it. The Conservation Calculator can assist households to assess their water usage habits and find out how much water they are saving on a daily basis. It also offers practical tips on how to reduce water usage and is available at www.water.ie/calculator

WATER SAVING TIPS

At home:

• Take a shorter shower

• Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

• When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

• Avoid using paddling pools

• If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

• Report any external leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

In the garden:

• Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

• In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

• Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather

• Do your watering in the evening, when it won’t evaporate

• Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible

• Another good tip is to add a layer of plant material, like bark, to your flower bed to prevent evaporation and reduce the need for watering

On the farm

• Fix troughs – Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.

• Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. Use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.

• Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing

• Consider Rainwater Harvesting - rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of jobs such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rain water quality required for specific water uses on the farm and the surfaces and contamination risks before installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.

• Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.