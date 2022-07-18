Local artists set to showcase their work at Friary Hall in Kilkenny

The exhibition will run from August 4 to 14
A number of local artists will be exhibiting their work at the Friary Hall in Kilkenny for ten days during August.
Frances Walsh is a local artist and along with two other local artists Mary Gaine and Sheila Foley will be exhibiting a selection of work daily from 10.30am to 6pm from August 4 to 14.
Frances takes her inspiration from various subjects and projects her visions onto canvas, mosaic and stained glass, using colour and mixed media to produce vibrant dramatic engaging paintings.
