19 Jul 2022

Broadcaster Teresa Mannion Urges Over-50s To ‘Understand Shingles’ 

Understanding Shingles campaign to highlight the impact of shingles in later life

Reporter:

Roche RoseMary

19 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Broadcaster Teresa Mannion has called on the over-50s in Ireland to speak with their doctor, practice nurse or pharmacist about the risk factors for shingles and shingles prevention. New research conducted on behalf of GSK shows that almost one-fifth of respondents (19%) over-50 reported that they had experienced shingles and over half (55%) of those surveyed said they knew someone who was affected by it.

 

The GSK ‘Understanding Shingles’ research looked at awareness levels, knowledge and perceptions of shingles among the over-50s in Ireland. Ms Mannion made the appeal because despite over half of respondents (56%) perceiving shingles to be a serious disease, a considerable number of respondents - 43% - said they felt it was unlikely that they would develop shingles over the next year.

 

Ms Mannion also urged the over-50s to find out about the risk factors as one-in-three people who have had chickenpox are at risk of developing shingles in their lifetime. While most people make a full recovery, shingles can potentially lead to serious and long-lasting complications. Post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) is the most common complication, a prolonged nerve pain in the area affected by shingles that can last for months or even longer. PHN occurs in around 20% of all shingles cases, with the over-50s particularly at risk.

 

The survey shows that 57% of respondents said they were extremely or somewhat knowledgeable about shingles and reveals good awareness of many of the main symptoms - including a red rash (76%), pain, burning, numbness or tingling in one part of the body (71%) and itching (55%). It also demonstrates that some of the main risk factors associated with shingles are well understood, with recognition of a weakened immune system (62%), being under stress (48%) and age-related declining immunity (47%). Additionally, 42% felt that shingles had an ‘extremely negative’ impact on quality of life.

 

Commenting on the research findings, Ms Mannion said: “I can speak from personal experience as I developed shingles and it really stopped me in my tracks. It can be a severely painful, debilitating condition, and it impacted my personal and professional life, so it is not to be taken lightly. I’m heartened to see that over half of the respondents believe shingles is a serious condition, but I’m also concerned that many of the over 50s don’t feel that they are at risk. As shingles has a broad range of risk factors, I’d advise anyone in that age group to contact their doctor, practice nurse or pharmacist to discuss options.”

 

Chair of Chronic Pain Ireland, Martina Phelan, added: “Shingles can be very painful. This pain is described as burning, shooting, stabbing or even constant unbearable itching. It does not happen to everyone, and it may only last for a few weeks, but some people can experience postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), a chronic condition that is difficult to treat and may cause pain for months, or longer. People don’t know as much as we’d like about shingles and there are many misconceptions. We are pleased to be part of the Understanding Shingles campaign as we find shingles is not always taken as seriously as it should be.”

Local News

