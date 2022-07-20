Naoise Nunn's MindField returns to Electric Picnic 2022

The line-up for this year’s MindField arena at Electric Picnic has been announced with a thrilling programme of spoken word, debate, talks, podcasts, science and more.

“We’re excited after such a long absence to present an inspiring range of real life experiences this year. We’re coming together again in a new space beside Mind and Body. We’re coming together with unity of purpose to better support and understand one another. We’re coming together to celebrate inclusion, kindness, understanding, reflection and thoughtfulness – to listen and to be heard. We’re also coming together again to laugh and sing and dance and commune together” said MindField’s founder Naoise Nunn.

Experience the exhilaration of tough questions, inspiring answers, heated debate, huge laughs, provocative ideas, heart-breaking poetry, compelling podcasts, magnificent speeches, mind-blowing science, soaring literature and the beauty of an teanga Gaeilge and more all set among the up lit trees of the MindField arena with its top class food and drink experiences. A true feast for all the senses.

Highlights of the inspiring and engaging programme in the Leviathan tent include speed debating with Salon du Chat; national treasure Miriam O’Callaghan hosting her annual Sunday Brunch with guests casting a jaundiced eye on the newspapers; and Waterford Whispers News presenter Bill Badbody presents his bitterly satirical landlords’ TED talk.

The Manifesto stage is this year curated by award-winning author and editor Sinéad Gleeson. One of the biggest rising stars of recent years, Denise Chaila will be in conversation with her collaborator Godknows, who in turn will be interviewing Irish rapper JYellowL. On Sunday, Derry Girls’ Siobhán Sweeney will be chatting to comedian David O’Doherty about life after the iconic show. Writer Emilie Pine joins behavioural and data scientist Dr. Pragya Agarwal to discuss hysteria, emotions to talk about gender bias in their books; artist Aideen Barry and writer and academic Emma Dabiri join forces to ask, “What if we’re the last generation of artists and thinkers?” inspired by Barry’s landmark 2021 show Oblivion.

Climate Actions Now presents: Africa Under Irish Skies – joyful nightly sessions from 7pm until late in the Manifesto stage where African artists will be joined onstage by well-known Irish artists and musicians to produce a fusion of African and Irish music, beats and tunes, combining rhythms, rhymes and African dance, featuring Tinta Tribe (South Africa and Mozambique), UltraSoft (South Africa), SGG (Zimbabwe, South Africa); and Citadel - a group of musicians formed in the Kinsale Road Accommodation Centre in 2018 (Burundi, South Africa, Ukraine, Angola, Tanzania) as well as Adam Mohammed, Aindrais de Staic, the Davis Brothers, Voilventine, Niall Morrissey and Roman Lewis.

Brand new to MindField this year is Human Lab presented in partnership with Science Foundation Ireland and curated by Aisling Murray. Human Lab is a bold and brand new art and science hub with an exciting programme to engage the audience in cutting edge scientific topics via compelling, interactive discussions, workshops and exhibits. There’s also cracking evening entertainment with Mockie Ah's Tea Dance hosted by Candy Warhol and special guests and the Camembert Quartet do songs from TV and the Movies.

An Puball Gaeilge will be running till 11pm each night with the usual talks, theatre, podcasts and music, all as Gaeilge. The traditional music festival organisers of Nasc will fill the Friday night slot with the likes of the Bonnymen and Sisterix. Midday Saturday and Sunday Ted Talks will include intercounty hurler and rewilder Diarmuid Ling, along with ex-hunger striker and language activist Eoghan Mac Cormaic, and ex pop-singer cum yoga teacher cum spiritualist Jenny Ní Ruiséil talking about their discoveries along their journeys.

Finally, The Word stage features beats, rhymes, poetry, hip-hop, grime and more, orchestrated and hosted by the great Marty Mulligan from Mullingar.

Details of the complete line-up are available at www.electricpicnic.ie