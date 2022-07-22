Search

22 Jul 2022

Top Tips to Master the Art of Barbecuing

A guide to barbecuing like a pro

Barbecue

Expert barbecuing advice to "barbie like a pro"

Reporter:

Roche RoseMary

22 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

As the weekend beckons, thoughts turn to summer socialising. Barbecuing is everyone's favourite way to spend a warm summer evening and Tesco have released a set of key culinary tips to help you "barbie like a pro".

Follow these expert tips and your barbecuing technique will have everyone literally eating out of your hand.    

Pre-Heat Game is Key
Any good barbecue starts with the barbecue itself. Make sure you’re stocked up on fuel and have allowed enough time to preheat your barbecue before hungry guests arrive. How long the barbecue takes to preheat will depend on the type of barbecue that you have. However, gas barbecues generally only take 5 – 10minutes to preheat, while charcoal barbecues can take between 20 to 30 minutes to reach optimum temperature.

Chop It Like It’s Hot
Don’t worry – you don’t need tons of specialist kit to host the perfect barbecue, in fact, you’ve probably already got most of the tools that you need in your kitchen. Tongs, spatula, foil,  plates, chopping boards, a sharp knife, and napkins should all be on site to make grilling easier. At Tesco, the Fire Pit range of BBQ accessories has you covered if there’s anything you’re missing  including the Fire Pit Large Kettle BBQ and Fire Pit BBQ Tool Set in Aluminium Case.

 

Sweet, Sweet Flavours
Marinades are simple and a versatile way to add bursts of flavour to meat, fish and vegetables. Every grill master worth their salt knows how to marinate but you don’t have to be a chef to branch out beyond the regular BBQ flavours. When it comes to marinades, it’s important to understand the meat or veg being marinated and the flavours that enhance enhance their taste. For example, an oregano-based marinade is the perfect accompaniment for lamb. Mustard and honey complement pork. While chili, garlic and parsley suit prawns the best. For best results, marinate for at least one hour and always practice excellent food prep including washing hands and using clean tupperware.

Keeping it Lit
Know your heat zones. Different areas of a charcoal barbecue will heat up to different levels, so it’s good to know what to cook where. Bank up the coals towards one side of the grill – this is your main heat zone.

Directly above the main heat zone: Cook steak and kebabs, and sear poultry here.
In the main heat zone: Try cooking mussels in an open foil bowl placed directly above the coals.
To the side of the main heat zone: Wrap jacket potatoes or breads in foil and put in the space next to where the coals are banked up.
Indirect heat zone: Slow-cook large joints and finish fish and poultry after searing on the grill, away from the main heat.


Grate Job!
Prevent food from sticking to your BBQ grates. Place delicate items such as fish on a lightly oiled piece of foil that’s just bigger than the fish itself. Be sure to oil the meat, not the barbecue, and shake off any excess to avoid flare-ups. A top tip is to rub the hot bars with a cut potato before grilling kebabs; the starch forms a barrier that acts like a non-stick coating.

Beat The Meat
Be balanced. Hosting a barbecue doesn’t mean you should throw health considerations out of the window. Ensure your spread includes a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, dairy and, most importantly, fruit and veg. The latter are easy to include (and easy to BBQ!) with fresh salads alongside the grill. For vegan options, you can try out Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G or the Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Steaks with Garlic Melt 210G created by Tesco by Plant Chef, Derek Sarno, for a tasty punch.

Playing Flavour-ites
Boost flavour. Although the smokiness from the barbecue might be all you need, there are some easy ways to add even more flavour while you cook. Scatter fresh herbs and spices around the edges of your coals to give your barbecue smoke a lovely aroma. Try cinnamon sticks, whole star anise, or bay leaves which can be easily found in your local supermarket. Use large sprigs of woody herbs, such as thyme or rosemary, as brush for oils and marinades. If you throw the sprigs onto the coals after cooking, the smoke will help to keep insects at bay.

 

Relish Today, Clean Up Tomorrow
It might be a chore, but getting into the habit of cleaning down the grill after you’ve finished will make it quicker to set up next time. Don’t worry about intense scrubbing, instead scrunch up some foil and rub it along the bars of the grill to get them clean and help keep them rust-free, too.

 

Local News

