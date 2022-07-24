Rise of the middle aged influencer

With news breaking of a ‘Middle Aged’ Love Island spin-off set to be released by ITV in coming months, Influencer Marketing Agency, Ubiquitous has revealed that the contestants, who will be in their 40s and 50s could get more influencer brand deals than their younger counterparts.

With trends such as ‘bloke core’ gathering over 30 million views on TikTok recently, and ‘dad fashion’ making a dramatic comeback (searches for nostalgic brands such as New Balance have increased rapidly in 2022) it’s no surprise that ITV will be recruiting mums and dads to participate in the popular reality show.

According to Ubiquitous' own data, '90s' and '00s' brands that Gen X and older millennials would have popularised have seen a huge resurgence in recent months. Brands such as New Balance, Levi's, and Cerave, have seen an increase in excess of over 400% in search volume. Love Island itself has already given a nod to nostalgic fashion by choosing to partner with Ebay this year as opposed to a fast-fashion retailer.

Jeremy Boudinet of Ubiquitous said: “When you look at recent fashion trends, they have been heavily influenced by trends from the 90’s and 00’s. We have also noticed a massive increase in an older demographic of influencers, especially in the parenting space in recent years. A show about parents trying to find love is a very logical next step.”

“In terms of monetisation, this generation is a gold mine as an increase in appetite for authentic recommendations from peers grows which we have already seen on apps like TikTok. They’re just as trendy as younger contestants. They have twice the opportunities for brand deals thanks to being able to work with more mature brands that may be hesitant to work with younger influencers, not to mention parenting brands meaning they could possibly rake in double the sponsorships of past Love Island contestants.”

Boudinet added: “We have seen a significant increase in influencers in this age category over the past year thanks to things like ‘bloke core’ and other trends focused on nostalgia. It’s very interesting to see TV networks finally feature the people who have really kick-started these trends.”

Brands are still looking at TikTok primarily to break into the Gen-Z market, however, that doesn't mean older demographics are left out. Because of TikTok's targeting algorithm reaching viewers based on content and not following, there is a need for older influencers to market products that are targeted to their respective generations and that becomes a more authentic recommendation because it is a peer-to-peer interaction.



As prominent celebrities including David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd, Jennifer Anniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez navigate middle age with style, energy, and enthusiasm, the era of the senior influencer looks set to become a growing trend.