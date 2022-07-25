Kilkenny participants invited to take part in Annual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk fundraiser

Comedian Neil Delamere and beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird invite the people of Kilkenny to make every step count for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, which is taking place nationwide on Sunday, September 18, during World Alzheimer’s Month 2022.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and abilities to unite together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports. The ASI hopes that 3,000 walkers across Ireland will help us raise €250,000 for vital services that help to support so many people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland.

An estimated 1,413 people live with dementia in Kilkenny, and 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045. However, there is one thing you can do to help – you can Walk Together on Sunday, September 18.

Walk with your household, family, friends and pets; it’s guaranteed to be a fun event. You can choose where you walk, whether your back garden or the local park – remember, on Sunday, September 18 – Let’s Walk Together. Family-friendly prices are €8 for kids and €20 for adults.

Participants are asked to:

1. SIGN UP - Register on www.memorywalk.ie we’ll send you your Walk Participant Pack and t-shirt

2. PLAN your route for Sunday, September 18 and Let’s Walk Together

3. SHARE photos and videos of Your Walk on social media, and remember to use the hashtags #ASIMemoryWalk, #LetsWalkTogether and #PowerOfSupport.