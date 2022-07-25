Kells Kings Back on the Road for 2022!

2022 will be the first year that the Kells Kings Cycle has taken place in person since 2019. As in previous years funds raised for the event will go to the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre and a contribution will be made to organisations in the local communities that support the running of the event.



“It is great to have the Kells Kings Cycle back as it has only been available as a virtual event since 2020. I am sure that cyclists everywhere will be looking forward to participating in what has always been a fantastic fundraiser for Cois Nore. It’s events like these that help us to continue providing much needed services to those affected by cancer in our community” said Bill Cuddihy, Chairperson of Cois Nore.



Kells Kings 2022 will take place on Saturday September 3, starting from the scenic Kilkenny village of Kells. The cycle distances will be 116km and 85km. The registration fee is €35. Those who register online can avail of an online discount and register for just €30 (until Friday September 2, at 1pm). Cyclists can register online via coisnore.ie/kellskings.



Manager of Cois Nore, Mary Dolan advised "We are happy to help anyone who is planning to include family and friends by making this a personal fundraiser for Cois Nore. Participants set up their own personal page on Idonate.ie and there is a fantastic Sponsorship Pack which includes a limited-edition Kells Kings 2022 T-Shirt. Contact Cois Nore on 056-7752222 or via email at info@coisnore.ie"



Cois Nore depends on fundraising to ensure that their services can continue to be provided free of charge to the people of Kilkenny. The Cois Nore mission is to provide free confidential support and both professional and voluntary services to people of all ages and their families, affected by cancer.