All set for Inistioge for Keep Her Lit Folk and Trad Festival
Musicians, craft makers and music lovers will descend on the stunning village of Inistioge this August for the inaugural Keep Her Lit Folk and Trad Festival on August 13 and 14.
Keep Her Lit is dedicated to the memory of local heroes of Irish music and culture - musician Dave Donohoe and publican Johnny O'Donnell. The two-day festival will host traditional and folk concerts, trad sessions, music workshops and commemorative forest walks, food and craft markets and more.
Lisa O’ Neill, Niamh Regan, Brigid Mae Power and many more also perform across the festival. Full details available from www.keepherlitfestival.ie.
