Kitchen window smashed in Kilkenny housing estate

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a window was smashed in a housing estate on the outskirts of Kilkenny City on Sunday.
The kitchen window of a house at Talbots Place in Lakeside was smashed shortly after 12.30am.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.
Ellen Molloy (left) alongside Saoirse Noonan and Aine O'Gorman at the announcement of Sky Ireland's Bursary for the Women's National Team
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.