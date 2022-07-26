Search

26 Jul 2022

Join in a lyrical conversation about listening and finding a voice during Kilkenny Arts Festival

Speak Like No One is Listening will be presented at The Study Room at St Kieran’s College from August 10 to 13 during Kilkenny Arts Festival

Mary Cody

How do you prefer to be listened to? Do you ever feel you’re speaking against the wind? Whose words do you repeat? Who do you have to become in another language in order to be heard, and what gets left behind?
Speak Like No One in Particular is a lyrical conversation about listening
and finding a voice. Tracing the path of her own voice as it travels across Europe, Hungarian theatre-maker Eszter Némethi’s deeply personal work investigates ‘emotional borders’ and the
ways in which geographical and social hierarchies emerge within the spoken voice.
Audiences can participate in two different ways: by attending the performance at St Kieran’s College – where Eszter will invite audience members to listen, or to lend their own voices by reading her words and joining in the discussion – or by listening to a live radio broadcast of the show. However you choose to join in, Speak Like No One in Particular creates a space for urgent conversation about the politics of listening and speaking, and explores what it means to belong.
Eszter Nemethi is originally from Budapest and is a theatre maker and researcher based between Cork and Brussels. She is interested in the space between people, contexts and ideas and creating structures (practical, dramaturgical and spatial) that can be activated and inhabited by others. Her work often combines play, pedagogy and reading as methodologies. She explores the relation of public spaces and border zones in the way in which they are sites of the emergence of narratives of communities regarding themselves.
The show is a conceptual theatre piece about how a voice changes when you cross a border and is presented as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival.
The show was developed on zoom through the pandemic, by an international team of theatre artists including producer, Niamh Moroney, who is from Kilkenny.
For more information and to book tickets see www.kilkennyarts.ie

