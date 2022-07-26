Camera Creatives of Kilkenny Photographic Society at MacDonagh Junction

Kilkenny Photographic Society (KPS) is delighted to announce its 37th Annual Exhibition which takes from August 5 to 14, during Alternative Kilkenny Arts (AKA). The exhibition, open daily from 9.30am to 7.00pm is hosted by MacDonagh Junction who have kindly provided the society with an exhibition space.



The exhibition will be officially launched by Mayor David Fitzgerald on Friday 5 August, at 7pm. After a two year absence due to Covid, members are keen to exhibit their work and the exhibition will showcase the diverse range of styles and creativity which distinguish the work of talented Kilkenny photographers.



Also on exhibition will be the society’s panels for the SACC and National Club Competitions. Two of KPS' members received distinctions during the Covid period: Matt Whitby was awarded his Licentiateship (LIPF) and Bernie Kelly was awarded her Associateship (AIPF) by the Irish Photographic Federation. Their wonderful panels of prints will be on display in the show.

Members who were awarded Federation Internationalede L’art Photographique (FIAP) distinctions will also display their certificates. The exhibition will appeal to members of the public, local organisations as well as tourists and those with an interest in the arts, culture and photography. There will be a wide range of photography genres including flora/fauna, travel, landscapes, seascapes, portrait, architecture and street photography.

Kilkenny Photographic Society was established in 1983 by a small group of friends after attending night classes. Today the society numbers over 60 members who meet weekly in the Pembroke Hotel where the membership enjoy a varied programme of activities including guest speakers, workshops, exhibitions, outings etc.

The aim of the society was and still is to serve its members by encouraging the development of their photographic skills through education, exhibitions and workshops; by forming friendships with others who enjoy photography and sharing the group's talents with individuals and the local community. This year’s exhibition features the work of 39 members including newer members who are exhibiting for the first time.



You can learn more about Kilkenny Photographic Society on www.kilknennyphoto.net.