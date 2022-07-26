21 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital
Twenty one patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Nationally there are 485 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 406 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 79 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.
After recAnne Knox has been a member of the Nore Dragon Paddlers since they formed in 2016, after recovering from breast cancer.
The Marchioness of Ormonde with her dog Sandy (centre) and her two daughters also with their dogs, Jim and Turk.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.