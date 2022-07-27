Search

27 Jul 2022

Whiskey galore - Irish whiskey sales soar as economy rebounds

Local Kilkenny distilleries benefit from rebound in whiskey sales

Ballykeefe Distillery in Kilkenny launches its own triple-distilled whiskey

Ballykeefe Distillery is a local Kilkenny business that creates premium whiskeys

Reporter:

Roche RoseMary

27 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Ireland’s spirits sector showed resilience last year despite the domestic and global challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with exports up by roughly 25%, according to a new report released today. Overall exports were valued at around €1.2 billion. The Spirits Market Report 2021 from Drinks Ireland showed that domestic spirits sales rebounded last year, as hospitality venues reopened in the second half of the year, up by 8% to 2.55 million litres sold. Vodka (29.9%), Irish Whiskey (25.04%) and Gin (14.43%) were the most popular spirits in Ireland.

 

However, this comes as overall alcohol consumption continues to decline here, down by 4.7% last year, and over 30% in the past 20 years, according to data from the Revenue Commissioners. Ireland’s protected spirits (Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Poitín) performed strongly, with global sales up by 21% in 2021. The US, UK and Canada were the top three markets.

 

Irish Whiskey’s spectacular growth continued to grow, with global sales reaching 14 million cases. Irish Cream’s global sales also followed a similar strong trajectory and are expected to top 10 million cases for the first time ever in 2022.

This rebound in sales is good news for local Kilkenny distilleries with both brewing and distilling deeply embedded in the industrial fabric of Kilkenny. The region has a number of distilleries producing award winning spirits, including Ballykeefe Distillery and Walsh Whiskey Distillery creating local whiskeys of distinction. Also, the Kilkenny Whiskey Guild aims to make Kilkenny Ireland's premier whiskey tourism destination. The science and folklore of the ancient craft of distilling is thriving in Kilkenny.

Notable local whiskey distilleries include:


Ballykeefe Distillery

Ballykeefe Distillery is an artisan family-farm Irish Whiskey distillery located in picturesque countryside, just 15 minutes outside the medieval city of Kilkenny. A tour of Ballykeefe Distillery is fascinating for anyone with an interest in Kilkenny’s historical association with Irish Whiskey. The guided tour enables guests to explore the distillery and discover the ancient art of Irish Whiskey making and the craftmanship involved in filling their casks. To experience the sound, smell and feel of a fully operational distillery (with a behind-the-scenes tour teaching the fine art of distilling) and of course a tasting of Ballykeefe's signature spirits visit www.ballykeefedistillery.ie.

Walsh Whiskey Distillery

Walsh Whiskey Distillery, helmed by Bernard and Rosemary Walsh create premium handcrafted Irish whiskeys notably The Irishman and Writers Tears. The nature and nurture of the local community is central to their approach, where a passion for detail makes a difference and inspires the family’s dream to create a legacy of whiskey excellence. Set in a barley growing countryside laden with inspirational people, heritage, culture and natural beauty, they work with a range of carefully selected partners to explore how different grains, whiskey styles and woods interact and contribute to taste over time. They seek-out the best styles and distillates in Ireland, as well as casks from the four corners of the world. When cask-hunting, they look for, not just those of the highest wood quality and barrel structure but, most importantly, the ones that have been seasoned with exceptional liquid. Explore at www.walshwhiskey.com

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild 

The Kilkenny Whiskey Guild is a collection of 10 establishments throughout Kilkenny. Each premises stocks a minimum of 60 Irish Whiskeys and will assist in the customer's experience through knowledgeable staff, tasting flights, food pairings and mixology. Whiskey tasting events are held in each of the Guild Houses designed to heighten the public’s knowledge of Irish Whiskey history production and various styles. The guild aims to make Kilkenny the leading whiskey tourism destination in Ireland. Kilkenny Whiskey Guild Members include: Brewery Corner, Billy Byrne’s, The Dylan Whisky Bar, Langton's, Lanigans, the Left Bank, Matt the Miller’s, Paris Texas, The Hibernian Bar and The Wine Centre. Visit: kilkennywhiskeyguild.com. 

