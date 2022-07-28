Cuckoo Festival in Kilkenny lays a nest egg for Teac Tom

The festival took place in Ryans of Friary Street
The Cuckoolands Collective gathered together for their second Cuckoo festival at Ryans of Friary Street earlier this month.
Club Cuckoolands was conceived over the pandemic as a loose collection of friends, musicians and DJs ocassionally met up to perform in pop up events with fun and frolics foremost in their minds.
This year's festival saw superb performances from local Kilkenny acts The Cuckoos, Banjaxed, Captain Anchor and Oracle Villa with the DJing duties assigned to Model T, Johnnie Jukebox and Bootsy Butler.
All in all a great festival was had with over €1, 400 raised for local charity, Teac Tom.
