Gardaí investigate graffiti attack on house in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident where the outside wall of a house was sprayed with graffiti in the Ardnore area of Kilkenny City.
The incident occurred between Tuesday 26th and Thursday 28th.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Kilkenny captain Jackie Tyrrell lifts the Liam Mac Carthy Cup after the 2006 All-Ireland Final victory over Cork. Pic: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.