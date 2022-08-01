Search

01 Aug 2022

Kilkenny councillor calls for new apprenticeship programme due to lack of tradespeople

KILKENNY

Cllr Eugene McGuinness

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

01 Aug 2022 6:52 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Councillor Eugene McGuinness has called for the local authority to put in place an apprenticeship programme to ensure there is enough tradespeople in place to fulfil the future repair and maintenance requirements of the Council.

The Kilkenny City Municipal District councillor tabled the motion at last week's full meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

"We live in a craft city and have a long tradition in the field," he said, 'but we have not replaced tradesmen that have left'.

New gym planned for Kilkenny

Cllr McGuinness also cited current difficulty finding private operators and the ongoing need for a dedicated workforce to call upon 'not just for the repair and maintenance of council tenancies but for all public buildings in Kilkenny'.

"We should have an apprenticeship programme in place to address this. I've been talking about it long and hard. We need a core workforce," he added.

Kilkenny County Council Director of Services, Tim Butler, stated that the local authority 'will look at [their] own workforce plan and will cater for [their] own staffing needs'.

"We will also engage in any government programme looking to increase apprenticeship programmes."

Is George Clooney coming back to Laois? Speculation that Hollywood star is on his way home

Kilkenny County Council Acting Chief Executive, Sean McKeown, stated that Kilkenny County Council is currently supporting Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) acquire training facilities.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh, in her contribution to the discussion, called upon anybody interested in pursuing an apprenticeship to contact KCETB.

"We do have a drastic shortage of tradespeople," she said.

"Many left for Australia and found that the weather was good and the wages were good and they stayed."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media