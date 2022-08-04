Her Outdoors initiative encourages women to get active outdoors

HER Outdoors Week will host a series of physical activity events in Kilkenny for women
HER Outdoors Week which takes place from August 8-14, 2022 is an initiative from Sport Ireland which aims to celebrate and encourage more females to get out and enjoy the benefits of the outdoors while bringing visibility to opportunities for females to enjoy physical activity in the fresh air. The first ever HER Outdoors Week held in August 2021, was a huge success and the second year of the initiative hopes to be equally well supported. With over 250 events taking place nationwide and nearly 5,000 females active across 7 days, Sport Ireland are hoping for a successful 2022 campaign.
Mountaineering Ireland (the representative body for hillwalkers and climbers in Ireland) and the Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership (KRSP) are offering women of all levels the opportunity to take part in hillwalking and climbing-based activities for HER Outdoors Week August 8-14, across Ireland.
This is a great opportunity for interested women looking to try something new in the outdoors, to link in with peers and qualified instructors in the area, develop their skills and build confidence. Each day will be run by a qualified instructor, who will be on hand to assist and provide participants with key skills to stay safe on the hills through courses such as navigation and the mountain environment.
Dates and venues in Co. Kilkenny include:
Tuesday August 9
Rock Climbing Taster sessions
Ballykeefe Quarry
Teens (12-17). 1pm to 4pm
Adults (17+). 5pm to 8pm
Saturday August 13
She Summits
Brandon Hill. 10am to 4pm
Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/BjQYcky83awZW2Ft8
Saturday August 20
She Summits
Mount Leinster. 10am to 4pm
Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/oy4316ghiNuXAmit6
Register for these events at: https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/krsp-kilkenny-recreation-amp-sports-partnership-15817211827
