Search

05 Aug 2022

Ye Vagabonds feature in sell out Marble City Session at Set Theatre

Mac Gloinn Brothers bring their creative trad music to Kilkenny

Ye Vagabonds

Brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn play Set Theatre on Sunday August 7 as part of the Marble City Sessions

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

05 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

Brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn have been a staple of the live music scene in Ireland for a decade, forging a distinctive blend of Irish traditional music, Appalachian singing and the 1960s folk revival, all wrapped in rich sibling harmonies.

Their second album, The Hare’s Lament, catapulted them to fame, sweeping the boards at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards. Since then they’ve gone from strength to strength, earning rave reviews for their new album, Nine Waves, and playing sold-out shows all over Europe.

Kilkenny Arts Festival and the Marble City Sessions are delighted to welcome them to Kilkenny for a much-anticipated gig, on Sunday August 7, backed by an all-star band featuring Kate Ellis (cello), Caimin Gilmore (double bass) and Alain McFadden (harmonium).

The MacGloinn brothers from Carlow and with roots in Arranmore, Donegal are part of Ireland's new folk wave and stars of a revived traditional scene which has flourished in recent years. The Guardian said of the duo: “As elsewhere across these isles, Irish folk is gathering momentum. Ye Vagabonds – brothers Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn – boast a peer group that includes Lankum, Lisa O’Neill and Brigid Mae Power, all of whom are refurbishing tradition in deft, inspired ways.”

For their Nine Waves album they worked with Crash Ensemble string players Kate Ellis and Caimin Gilmore and rock producer John "Spud" Murphy (who also produced Lankum) to create surreal ghostly soundscapes to sit alongside their more traditional playing. The show promises to be a highlight of the Kilkenny Arts Festival and is already sold out.

 Ye Vagabonds play Set Theatre Sunday August 7, at 8pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media