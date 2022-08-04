An explosive acrobatic spectacle by the amazing Loosysmokes - Kilkenny Live

Loosysmokes – the award-winning performance company at the forefront of modern Irish art circus – has created some unforgettable shows for the Kilkenny Arts Festival in recent years.

The LightKeepers Last Stand was performed in 2018 at Castle Park while the sublime Behind the Dark was at Kilfane Glen in 2016 and the premiere of Raven-Eyed took place in the Abbey Quarter in 2018.

This year they will enthrall audiences with an astonishing new piece, In Rhythms. In Rhythms is both an explosive acrobatic spectacle and an expanded cinematic dreamscape exploring the human mind, where our feral past meets our neon-muddled present. Prepare to lose your grip on reality and enter a warped time and space where gravity's pull is forgotten.

Created collaboratively with Craig Cox, Imogen Macrae, Conor McCague, Oliver Ryan, Michelle Thoburn, Emily Kilkenny Roddy, Dean Kavanagh, Angelique Ross and Anja Mahler with support from Aoife Courtney and Millie Egan.

Development supported by the Gate Theatre artist-in-residency programme, Circus Factory, Cork, Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre and Island Connect.

Performances will take place at The Warehouse in Callan on August 5 at 8pm, on August 6 at 7pm and 9pm, August 10 and 11 at 8pm and on August 12 and 13 at 7pm and 9pm.

Subsidised buses will bring people to and from Callan.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.kilkennyarts.ie