Amber spreads the love at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny

Dr Arwa Osman pictured at St Luke’s General Hospital
St Luke’s Hospital is the new home for Amber’s One Million Stars LOVE star installation.
St Luke’s will host LOVE over the coming months to raise awareness of domestic, sexual & gender based violence.
People can register as a star weaver at www.onemillionstarsireland.ie, weave solo at home or with friends/work colleagues and then tie their stars to LOVE in the grounds of St Luke’s.
The LOVE star installation will continue its journey around the city, communicating its message of love and hope for a future free from violence and abuse for all, later this year.
Amber’s One Million Stars Ireland project is an inclusive community arts project connecting communities across Ireland in solidarity against domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV). There are now star weaving communities in 22 counties across Ireland, who collectively have woven over 150,000 stars to end violence in Ireland. The youngest star weaver is five years of age, the eldest is 89.
