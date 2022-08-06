Thomastown Creative Arts Festival back in full swing in south Kilkenny for 2022

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival is back in full swing for 2022 and welcomes audiences to gather and celebrate great art on show in multiple venues in and around Thomastown from August 5 - 14.



This year's festival will feature an amazing array of both local creators and nationally recognised artists showing in the Thomastown locality. Working in a variety of traditional and non-traditional media, this diverse list will present their work in various locations in and around the scenic Nore-side town.

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival aims to celebrate people's capacity to gather together again through an inclusive, family-friendly programme of exhibitions and installations.

Artists and groups exhibiting this year include:



Grennan Mill Craft School with its graduates and tutors from the past 40 years (including Peter Donovan, Anne Marie Reinhold and Orla Kaminska), Natural Traces on display at Jerpoint Glass showing the work of Stephen Vaughan and Jane Jermyn, while The Watergarden will feature Nano Nature the ceramics of Sonja Guenther. The Grennan Mill will host The Secret Garden exhibition and both the Thomastown Community Centre and Thomastown's Men Shed will showcase multiple artistic shows.

Performing as an ever-changing and living work of art, Thomastown Biodiversity Garden will be open to the public throughout the festival and will play host to an exhibition of sculpture by Brendan Dooley.



TCAF will be opened by John Masterson of KCLR at The Watergarden, Thomastown on Saturday August 6, at 2pm. All are welcome.



Other openings scheduled for this weekend include:



Friday August 5 - Sonja Guenther and Rebekka Tomal at The Watergarden, 6 - 8pm

Saturday August 6 – Tunde Toth at Butterscotch Gifts and Coffee, 3pm, Multiple Artists at Thomastown Community Centre, 4pm and 40 Mill Years at Grennan Mill Craft School, 5pm

Sunday August 7 – Geraldine Walsh at Geraldine Walsh Studio and Gallery, 3pm