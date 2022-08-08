Film Producer Noel Pearson launches National Open Submission Show at the Secret Garden

A National Open Submission Art Exhibition presented by the Kilkenny Art Gallery in conjunction with the Berkeley Gallery, Grennan Mill, Thomastown was opened on Sunday August 7, at Grennan Mill, Thomastown by film producer Noel Pearson as part of the ongoing 2022 Kilkenny Arts Festivals.

Mr Pearson, a native of Dublin has five Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture) with My Left Foot, which won Oscars for Best Actor (Daniel Day Lewis) and Best Supporting Actress (Brenda Fricker).



He praised the exhibition for its vibrant creativity and the energy that it brought to Thomastown. He said: “ For a small town like Thomastown, there is an amazing amount of creativity in the community.” He also suggested that the town should be a hub for art and design not only for Kilkenny but also for the whole country and said he was looking forward to seeing the launch of the Jewellery Skills and Pottery Skills degrees in historic buildings in the town in the very near future.

Over a hundred original paintings from artists across the island of Ireland are on view at the exhibition. This will be the first time that many of these artists will show their work in Kilkenny. The National Open Submission Show forms part of The Secret Garden event which also includes an outdoor sculpture garden featuring new original works from some of Ireland’s leading contemporary sculptors. The launch was attended by a large and enthusiastic crowd and there was a healthy smattering of red stickers, representing sales, across all the gallery spaces. Many of the artist showing were also in attendance and enjoyed seeing their work in situ.

A major feature of The Secret Garden is an exhibition of contemporary paintings and sculpture presented by the Kilkenny Art Gallery as featured in their current gallery collection in Patrick Street in Kilkenny City. New original works on show include pieces by artists Mick Mulcahy, Sylvia Parkinson Brown, Blaise Smith, Amelia Peart, Stacey Williams, Karen Wilson, Maria Levinge, Kate Beagan, Patrick Cahill, William Grace, Maeve Doherty, Susan Keohane, Tom Campbell, Brian O’ Loughlin, Jade Butler, Blaise Butler Margaret Kent, Graham Carew and Laurence O’Toole.

The Secret Garden Exhibition is part of the 2022 Thomastown Creative Arts Festival and 2022 AKA Fringe. The Secret Garden Exhibition runs until the August 20, 2022.



Exhibition is open daily from 11am - 6pm. Admission is free.