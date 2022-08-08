AKA serves up Wip Wip at the Book and Coffee Shop - Kilkenny Live

Writers Nuala Roche and Caroline Sutherland
Writers Nuala Roche and Caroline Sutherland read from their works-in-progress (Wip) this Wednesday as part of the Alternative Kilkenny Arts.
Caroline is a short story writer, and Nuala is experimenting with creative non-fiction.
Winner of Dromineer Literature Festival’s 2017 poetry prize, Nuala was awarded an Arts Office Bursary to publish her chapbook, Fish-Speak, and for her play, Bridie. She is published in The Cormorant broadsheets and Anthology, Doghouse Press journal, Pendemic.ie and Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheets, including this year's edition, edited by Elaine Feeney.
Caroline’s short stories have won the Crediton, Dalkey Creates and Yeovil short story prizes. Her work is published in Riptide Journal, Books Ireland Online and Moths against Glass, among others.
The event takes place at 6pm on August 10 at The Book and Coffee Shop on William Street.
This is a free unticketed event, first come first served!
