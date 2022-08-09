Search

09 Aug 2022

Kilkenny’s City Library exhibits the work of two artists for AKA Fringe Festival.

Kilkenny’s City Library exhibits the work of two artists for AKA Fringe Festival.

The exhibition is running at Kilkenny City Library

Reporter:

Mary Cody

09 Aug 2022 12:46 PM

Kilkenny’s City Library is pleased to exhibit the work of two local artists for AKA Fringe Festival. 

Golden Years by Annette Dooley is an expression of experiences, emotions and stories through abstract Tapestry Weaving.  Annette uses yarns, fibres, textiles and recycles materials, mainly sourced in Ireland. She has transitioned from the discipline of gilding to weaving. Incorporating gold fibres into some of her weaves represents a past life, not forgotten. Warp and weft have become her canvas and paints. 

The second artist is Kilkenny-based Sonja Horgan exhibiting Tranquillity, a new series of underwater abstract paintings. These works are inspired by the vibrant colours of the underwater world and its unique beauty. Sonja uses acrylic, oil and mixed media to create multi-layered paintings.  

All are welcome to call in to City Library and view this gorgeous exhibition. The library is open through lunch. 

City Library, John’s Quay is open on Tuesday from  10–8pm, Wednesday to Friday 10–5pm and Saturday 10–1.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media