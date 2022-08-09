Search

09 Aug 2022

The Playboy of the Western World is coming to stage near you - Kilkenny Live

The Playboy of the Western World is coming to stage near you - Kilkenny Live

The play is directed by Robert Power

Reporter:

Mary Cody

09 Aug 2022 7:31 PM

A local production of The Playboy of the Western World is travelling around different communities in Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford over the coming weeks.

Robert Power is the driving force behind the production and is both directing and acting in the play.

“Basically, it is myself driving the train as they say and I have gathered a wonderful group together to do this play that I have loved for many years. It is a labour of love for me. Along with directing, I am also playing the part of Christy.”

The Playboy of the Western World will be performed at Marion Hall, Owning on August 18, Fennelly’s Of Callan on August 19, Cois Abhann, Inistioge on August 20, Clonacody House, Fethard August 21, Parish Hall, Clonea August 24, Kilcash Community Centre August 26 and Halla Naomh Eoin, on Inis Meáin on August 27.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media