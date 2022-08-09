The Playboy of the Western World is coming to stage near you - Kilkenny Live

The play is directed by Robert Power
A local production of The Playboy of the Western World is travelling around different communities in Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford over the coming weeks.
Robert Power is the driving force behind the production and is both directing and acting in the play.
“Basically, it is myself driving the train as they say and I have gathered a wonderful group together to do this play that I have loved for many years. It is a labour of love for me. Along with directing, I am also playing the part of Christy.”
The Playboy of the Western World will be performed at Marion Hall, Owning on August 18, Fennelly’s Of Callan on August 19, Cois Abhann, Inistioge on August 20, Clonacody House, Fethard August 21, Parish Hall, Clonea August 24, Kilcash Community Centre August 26 and Halla Naomh Eoin, on Inis Meáin on August 27.
