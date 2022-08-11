Be dazzled by the eclectic offering of Alternative Kilkenny AKA

There is no better place to be than in Kilkenny during the arts festival with the sun shining down as you meander from event to exhibition.

The Kilkenny Arts Festival is renowned in its own right but the Kilkenny Alternative Arts festival also has a strong offering and the two festivals compliment each perfectly offering people an eclectic and wide-ranging programme of events.

One of the highlights of the AKA this year is the lunchtime theatre at the Home Rule Club. Brendan Corcoran and Gerry Cody, both giants of theatre in Kilkenny, perform in The Quiet Land by Malachy McKenna. Poignant and powerful this play tells the story of friendship, endurance and isolation.

Peppered with many humorous moments both actors have a commanding presence and the audience is engaged throughout the performance, which lasts just under an hour.

As well as the theatre, lunch is also served and this new venture by Barnstorm Theatre Club is a wonderful addition to Kilkenny’s arts scene and hopefully the first of many lunchtime performances.

Another interesting event takes place later today (Wednesday 10) when local writers Nuala Roche and Caroline Sutherland read from their works-in-progress.

Caroline is a short story writer, and Nuala is experimenting with creative non-fiction. Winner of Dromineer Literature Festival’s 2017 poetry prize, Nuala was awarded an Arts Office Bursary to publish her chapbook, Fish-Speak, and for her play, Bridie.

She is published in The Cormorant broadsheets and Anthology, Doghouse Press journal, Pendemic.ie and Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheets.

Caroline’s short stories have won the Crediton, Dalkey Creates and Yeovil short story prizes. Her work is published in Riptide Journal, Books Ireland Online and Moths against Glass, among others.

The free event takes place at 6pm on August 10 at The Book and Coffee Shop on William Street.

Another exhibition worth checking out is that of local artists Annette Dooley and Sonja Horgan which is at the Kilkenny City Library.

To see the full programme of events see www.akafringe.com